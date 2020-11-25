‘Decision on Dracula Season 2 hasn’t been made’, says lead actor Claes Bang

When is Dracula Season 2 going to be released? For the last couple of months, fans thought that Netflix had turned brutal with the drama-horror TV series by not renewing it for the second season.

The official confirmation on Dracula Season 2 is yet to be announced. Some rumours of its cancellation are floating over the web world. The lead star, Claes Bang, who played the role of Count Dracula in the first season, has recently offered an update on second season.

Dracula Season 1 was streamed between January 1 and 3 this year. The making of Season 2 was badly affected in the wake of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transformation into a global pandemic collapsed the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Netflix is said to have been brutal with its axe. While speaking to Digital Spy, Claes Bang revealed that a decision on Dracula Season 2 'has not been made'. He said that he 'would love to do one more'.

"I would love to say something about that but I can't because I think, no – it's with Netflix and the BBC. "I don't think a decision has been made not to do one. But at this point, a decision has not been made, either, to do one. The only thing I can say positively is that I would love to do one more. I would love to get back with those people. It was one of the best things I have ever been on," Claes Bang opined.

"It was such a pleasure to work with [them] – I mean, it was really, really lovely; all the directors, the writers, producers, and Dolly Wells, and John Heffernan, and Morfydd [Clark], and all of those. It was really, really, really cool," Clae Bang said.

However, the 53-year old actor said that he is eager to play the lead role in Dracula Season 2. "So, I'm definitely up for one more. But I don't think a solid decision has been made to do it or not yet. So I'm going to owe you an answer on that.

On the other hand, Dracula's co-creator, Mark Gatiss said in a conversation with Radio Times, "It's very hard to kill a vampire. Do you understand what I mean? What they do is. That would be to give away how it ends, wouldn't it? That means you will need to wait and see."

Dracula Season 2 doesn't have an official trailer and release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the series.

