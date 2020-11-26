Arthdal Chronicles: Renewed Season 2’s production updates, what more we know

Released in June last year, Arthdal Chronicles Season 1 earned massive success in South Korea and other parts of the world. Now fans are ardently waiting for Descendants of the Sun's actor, Song Joong-Ki-starring Arthdal Chronicles Season 2.

The production team has remained tight-lipped about the release date of Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. However, the good news is that the series was already renewed for a second season.

The making of Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 is reportedly badly suffered due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transformation into a global pandemic collapsed the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Whenever Arthdal Chronicles is out for Season 2, the viewers will see the main actors such as Jang Dong-gun, Song Joong-ki, Kim Ji-won and Kim Ok-vin playing the roles of Ta-gon, Eun-seom (and Saya), Tan-ya and Tae Al-ha respectively.

The first season of Arthdal Chronicles received mixed reviews. It was criticized by Game of Thrones fans for sharing similarities with that series, while critics felt that it employs poor use of CGI, has a formulaic plot, is similar to other foreign fantasy dramas and films centered on ancient times, and has a slow-paced storyline, which can make viewers lose interest. Viewers were also bewildered by the historical setting, as the drama is set in the Bronze Age but cast members are seen wearing armors and weapons that do not belong to that era.

On the other hand, Arthdal Chronicles was extolled for its intriguing storyline and unique setting, touching on subjects like the meaning of a tribe, an alliance and a nation, as well as religion. "I wouldn't even think of comparing our series to [Game of Thrones] and I don't think our goal is to create something similar... I wouldn't try to claim to do anything similar to the show and I don't think it's an appropriate comparison." He added, "We tried to create a great series by building a fictitious world of our own with our imagination and I hope you see our series as it is," Writer Park Sang-yeon opined.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean drama series.

