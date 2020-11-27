Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exhibition organised on Constitution Day by I&B Ministry at Kevadia

Then exhibition had 50 panels of still exhibits besides plasma display, interactive digital flip book, RFID card reader, interactive screen, digital touch wall etc, the ministry said. The Lok Sabha speaker appreciated the use of multimedia and said interactive exhibitions make dissemination of information interesting.

PTI | Kevadia | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:33 IST
Exhibition organised on Constitution Day by I&B Ministry at Kevadia

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting organised an exhibition at Kevadia on the occasion of Constitution Day which traced the journey of democratic tradition in the country. The 1,600 sq ft multimedia exhibition, organised by the Bureau of Outreach Communication in collaboration with the Parliamentary Museum and Archives as part of the 80th All India Conference of Presiding Officers at the Statue of Unity site in Gujarat, was inaugurated by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday.   Then exhibition had 50 panels of still exhibits besides plasma display, interactive digital flip book, RFID card reader, interactive screen, digital touch wall etc, the ministry said.

The Lok Sabha speaker appreciated the use of multimedia and said interactive exhibitions make dissemination of information interesting.  He said the exhibition effectively captures the chronology of the framing of the Constitution and such exhibitions should be taken to different parts of the country to create awareness about India's democratic tradition, the ministry said in a press note released on Friday. "The exhibition traced the journey of democratic tradition in the country, right from Vedic times, through the Lichchavi republic to the making of modern India," the ministry said.

The Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 every year. The exhibition was a two-day event which was held on November 25 and 26. Rare film footage showing events associated with the framing of the Constitution, speeches made by important members of the Constituent Assembly like B R Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, were sourced from the archives of Films Division of India, Mumbai.

On one of the plasma displays, a visitor could choose to read the Preamble of the Constitution in different Indian languages, it said. A digital flip book gave glimpses of illustrations from the Constitution. A digital touch wall gave information about various national symbols, while another digital screen displayed the chronology of framing of the Constitution.  Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and speakers of various state assemblies were among the dignitaries who visited the exhibition.

The ministry said COVID-19 appropriate behaviour protocols were incorporated and special care was taken to ensure sanitation, especially with respect to touch screen displays. "The two-day All India Conference of Presiding Officers at Kevadia ended with a resolve to strengthen institutions of democracy and spread awareness among the public about the Constitution and democratic tradition of India," it said.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Court denies interim bail to Ishrat Jahan in Delhi riots case

A Delhi court has denied interim bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots in February this year. Jahan had approached the court for bail citing COVID-19 outbreak in Mandoli prison and ot...

Under PM Modi, India's economy in recession first-time ever: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the countrys economy is in recession for the first time ever. He said this after Indias GDP growth contracted by 7.5 per cent in the July-September quarter...

US STOCKS-Wall St headed higher on recovery hopes after Thanksgiving holiday

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Friday as optimism around an economic rebound next year outweighed concerns around an expected surge in coronavirus infections following the Thanksgiving holiday.Sentiment was also lifted...

Will bowl when time is right but we need to groom other all-rounders too: Hardik

He will bowl only when the time is right, said Indias top all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday, urging the team to groom other players with multiple skill-sets after his bowling was badly missed in the opening ODI loss to Australia here. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020