My Hero Academia Chapter 293 release set on Dec 6, short preview revealed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 30-11-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 16:40 IST
My Hero Academia Chapter 293 spoilers will be updated once the raw scans leaks are out and verified and translated into English. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

Fans are highly excited as they have just amused with My Hero Academia Chapter 292 after a delay of two weeks. Now they are ardently waiting to know what they can see in My Hero Academia Chapter 293.

The manga enthusiasts are excited as My Hero Academia Chapter 293 will be released in this week. The chapter will be available online on Manga Plus, Viz Media and Shonen Jump websites and platforms. It is always better to read the manga from their official websites instead of any other platforms.

My Hero Academia Chapter 293 spoilers will be out soon. However, the imminent chapter is likely to show an emotional Endeavor moment where the No. 1 Pro Hero is prepared to die for his son Dabi aka Touya Todoroki.

According to BlockToro, Gigantomachia has been stopped by Best Jeanist and the monster might get shrunk soon, but there is another danger of 4 Nomus coming to the battleground. In My Hero Academia Chapter 293, Mirio coming back will play a huge point in the storyline and change the outcome of Heroes vs Villains battle.

One Twitter user named Atsushi has teased a short preview of My Hero Academia Chapter 293. Atsushi tweeted, "The threads of hopes are getting stronger and bigger!"

My Hero Academia Chapter 293 spoilers will be updated once the raw scans leaks are out and verified and translated into English. According to the reports, this imminent chapter is set to out on Sunday, December 6 in the stores. The spoilers are expected just two to three days before its original release.

My Hero Academia Chapter 293 is slated to be released on December 6. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

