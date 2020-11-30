Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cardi B issues apology after Thanksgiving celebration backlash

American rapper Cardi B responded to backlash Sunday (local time) over her Thanksgiving celebrations where she appeared to host a large gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 22:38 IST
Cardi B issues apology after Thanksgiving celebration backlash
Cardi B. Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Cardi B responded to backlash Sunday (local time) over her Thanksgiving celebrations where she appeared to host a large gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Page Six, over the weekend, the 28-year-old rapper tweeted, "12 kids and 25 adults over the holidays. It was lit !!" which ignited commentary from followers as public health officials urged Americans to limit their Thanksgiving festivities to a small number of people as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The 'WAP' rapper claimed she wasn't trying to offend anyone with her holiday celebration. "Sorry, my bad wasn't trying to make nobody feel bad. I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me. I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it. I wasn't trying to offend no1," she tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Cardi, who previously posted photos on Thursday of her Thanksgiving Day with 2-year-old daughter Kulture, also replied to a fan who addressed COVID testing. "ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a week.Im In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED !" she posted.

She then fired off another message to critics. "People be trying tooo hard to be offended. I wonder how they survive the real world," Cardi tweeted.

As reported by Page Six, earlier this month, Cardi filed to dismiss her divorce petition against husband Offset, who posted a video Thursday of the Thanksgiving festivities. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. agency blocks path to in-flight airline cellphone

The Federal Communications Commission FCC said on Monday it had ended a 2013 regulatory proceeding that had sought to lift the ban on using mobile phones while in flight on U.S. airlines. The FCC said in 2013 it would consider allowing air ...

Odisha CLP divided over demand for minister's resignation in Pari kidnap-murder case

Fissure has surfaced in the nine-member Congress Legislature Party CLP in Odisha as two of them disagreed on the leaderships decision to withdraw the demand for resignation of Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo in the kidnap and murder c...

Sao Paulo imposes COVID-19 restrictions as cases surge again

The state of Sao Paulo, home to Brazils biggest city, imposed stricter social distancing measures on Monday as it wrestles to contain a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases.Opening hours and capacities for bars, restaurants, and shopping malls will...

State Election Commission has become a puppet in the hands of TRS, alleges Telangana Congress

Senior Telangana Congress leader and spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Monday said the State Election Commission has become a puppet in the hands of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS. Speaking to ANI, Sravan said, The Telangana Rashtra Samithi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020