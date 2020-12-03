Left Menu
The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, expansion of Xadia & its kingdom

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-12-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 15:31 IST
The imminent Dragon Prince Season 4 will portray conflicts and tussles between dragons and human beings. Image Credit: Facebook / The Dragon Prince

Future of The Dragon Prince Season 4 is assured after Wonderstorm made the announcement at Comic Con's virtual event. The Dragon Prince is an American fantasy computer-animated streaming television series created for Netflix by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, produced by Wonderstorm and animated by Bardel Entertainment.

Since The Dragon Prince Season 3 aired in November last year, Season 4 has become a highly anticipated series. However, the production for fourth season was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Fans are happy to know that a Canada-based animation company, Bardel Entertainment Inc. would continue to co-produce with Wonderstorm from The Dragon Prince Season 4 to Season 7. No trailer has been released for Season 4 yet. A trailer was released in the comic con but it didn't tell much about the plot.

"We are very excited to continue this creative collaboration with Wonderstorm and Netflix, and expand this rich universe into another four seasons. I've said it before but it's truly a perfect partnership. Wonderstorm has a sweeping vision for this saga, and Bardel's success has always come from pushing boundaries. We are delighted to go down this creative path with them again," Bardel SVP of Development & Production, Tina Chow said.

The imminent Dragon Prince Season 4 will portray conflicts and tussles between dragons and human beings. The human had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg with his successor. The tale will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It is also likely to focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos.

Jack DeSena will lend the voice for Callum in The Dragon Prince Season 4. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also see the return to lending voice for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for as Aaravos, Soren, Viren and Claudia respectively.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

