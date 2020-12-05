'When in doubt, you must workout', Sara Ali Khan motivates fans

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan on Saturday shared a glimpse of her workout routine as she performed push-ups and crunches. The 'Kedarnath' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a short clip featuring herself going through a tough work out routine.

In the video, Sara is seen dressed in gym wear as she performs several harsh workouts to keep the body in shape. The actor is seen putting efforts in performing the exercises along with her trainer, the actor is also seen holding dumbbell as she does the legs workout. Inspiring her fans to engage in physical exercise, the 'Love Aaj Kal' star advised her fans to workout in her own unique poetry style.

"When in doubt, You must workout, Push-ups, and crunches, don't lose count. With health and fitness, you must be devout. Because that's what life is really about." With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 1 lakh views within 27 minutes of being posted.

Appreciating the 'Simmba' star's workout video, many of the fans left red heart and fire emojis in the comments section. On the work front, Sara has started shooting for Akshay Kumar and Dhanush co-starrer 'Atrangi Re' and her Varun Dhawan co-starrer 'Coolie No. 1' is also set to be released on Amazon Prime on December 25. (ANI)

