Topher Grace's 'Home Economics' green lit by ABC

ABC has officially given a series order for Topher Grace-starrer comedy ''Home Economics''. The show, which hails from Lionsgate and ABC Studios, marks the 42-year-old actor's first regular TV role since ''That 70s Show'', which ended in 2005.

Created by Michael Colton and John Aboud, ''Home Economics'' centres around three adult siblings: one in the top one per cent, one middle-class, and one barely holding on. Grace will play Tom, the middle sibling both in age and economic status. His character has been described as an intellectual, a novelist who''s had a couple of books that sold decently, but his last one did not.

The series will also feature Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree and JeCobi Swain. Grace also serve as executive producer alongside Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company.