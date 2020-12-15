Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 cast revealed, Shigeo Kageyama always on focus

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is definitely one of the most anticipated Japanese manga series fans have been looking forward for since last 1.5 years. The demand for the third season is reasonable and one main cause is Season 2's success.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is supposed to release in Japan in next year. If everything goes well, it is likely to arrive in April next year. But the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic is the main hurdle on the making of third season. We all know how the coronavirus pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television, anime series and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite period.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is likely to begin where Season 2 ended. The second season concluded with Mob losing all his powers and being considered weak by everyone. It is likely to see the returning of the characters like Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa and Reign Arataka. Haruki Amakusa is said to be joining the series. Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama are likely to return. The old cast from the previous seasons is likely to reprise their roles in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3.

A new character named Haruki Amakusa is likely to join Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Amakusa has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki. More spoilers encircling the plot will be out soon. The plot will revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence.

The series deals with Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob. Albeit he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is a powerful esper with tremendous psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is expected to be released in Japan in 2021. If everything goes well, it is likely to arrive in April next year. But the way coronavirus is still having devastating effects in all the sectors, it seems tough for the creators to complete the work and release it by April next year.

Mob Psycho 100 had over 1.6 million copies in circulation as of July 2016. In 2017, the manga won the 62nd Shogakukan Manga Award in the shōnen category. This gives an idea of huge demand for this Japanese manga series. Thus, One can't turn down the plan of making third season.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: One Punch Man Season 3 plot revealed, Garou's performance to flourish in future