One Punch Man Season 3 plot revealed, Garou’s performance to flourish in future

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 08-12-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 10:48 IST
One Punch Man Season 3 plot revealed, Garou's performance to flourish in future
Saitama will be seen as the protagonist in One Punch Man Season 3 like the previous seasons. Image Credit: Image Credit:Facebook / One Punch Man

One Punch Man Season 3 is always a high-anticipated series to the anime enthusiasts. The previous seasons garnered huge success worldwide and augmented demands among fans' mind for another season.

The development on One Punch Man Season 3 was reportedly badly affected in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transformation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time period.

The anime enthusiasts are dying to know the cast for One Punch Man Season 3. Here's the cast list: Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. Possibly, Genos will be largely absent in the next season. The manga series will continue to hold its sense of humour in the next season apart from the fighting scenes.

Saitama will be seen as the protagonist in One Punch Man Season 3 like the previous seasons. Still the viewers will see Garou having more screen time. His other side apart from his known human-monster character will be brought in the eyes of the viewers. If some sources are to be believed, Garou will go into the relationship of beasts. He will take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration. Saitama won't be able to defeat Garou with a single punch.

On the other hand, the anime lovers are likely to see the Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ in One Punch Man Season 3. This leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association, Screenrant noted.

There was a gap of even around 4 years between Season 1 and Season 2. Accordingly, the production and creators will take some additional time because the second season ended in July 2019.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

