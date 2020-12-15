Modi condoles death of Eswatini prime minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini. Dlamini, who was undergoing treatment for the coronavirus, passed away at the age 52 years. In a tweet, Modi said, ''My deepest condolences to the government and people of the Kingdom of Eswatini for the tragic demise of Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. Our prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved family.'' The prime minister of Africa's last absolute monarchy Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, was moved to South Africa for treatment on December 1, a fortnight after testing positive for COVID-19, reportedly because of better healthcare facilities.