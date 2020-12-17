Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gal Gadot shares picture of her 'movie memorabilia' - 'Wonder Woman' headgear

'Wonder Woman,' actor Gal Gadot on Thursday (local time) shared a picture of the most special movie memorabilia which is the headgear of her DCEU (DC Extended Universe) character.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:50 IST
Gal Gadot shares picture of her 'movie memorabilia' - 'Wonder Woman' headgear
Gal Gadot's movie memorabilia (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

'Wonder Woman,' actor Gal Gadot on Thursday (local time) shared a picture of the most special movie memorabilia which is the headgear of her DCEU (DC Extended Universe) character. The Israeli actor took to Instagram to share a picture of the 'Wonder Woman' headgear that she has worn in both of the films of the franchise.

The 'Justice League' actor penned down a short note and expressed how she had put the memorabilia on the display in her house. "I don't usually have movie memorabilia lying around my house, but this one is so special for me I just had to put it on display," she wrote.

Gadot also shared that the headgear symbolises "strength, legacy, and hope." "I won't spoil it for you but it's a symbol of strength, of legacy, of hope, I love having it with me to remind me of all that," the 35-year-old actor wrote.

This comes a day after her recent film 'Wonder Woman 1984,' was released in select territories across the world. The flick will make its way to many countries including the American theatres on Christmas i.e. December 25. The DCEU movie will release a day early in Indian movie theatres and will hit the screens on December 24. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

16-year-old girl raped, another minor molested by 'friends'

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and another minor girl molested by their two male friends in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district, police said on Thursday. According to the police, both the accused, who are in their early 20s, with the ...

Google hit with third antitrust lawsuit as more than 30 U.S. states sue

A group of U.S. state attorneys general including Colorado and 34 other states filed an antitrust complaint against Alphabet Incs Google on Thursday, marking the third lawsuit against the online search and advertising company this fall.The ...

Turkey, Iraq agree to cooperate against extremist groups

Ankara, Dec 17...

Arunachal districts asked to monitor preparedness for COVID vaccination

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday directed deputy commissioners to oversee availability of cold chain storages in their districts to store COVID-19 vaccines. During a video conference with all the deputy commissioners of the stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020