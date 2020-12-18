Left Menu
Xinhua Silk Road: China's new dev. pattern, entrepreneurship reinforce each other: chairman with Chinese liquor maker Fenjiu Group

Li made the remarks in a recent interview with Xinhuanet during the Boao Forum for Entrepreneurs held in Boao, a town in south Chinas Hainan Province in December 4-5, 2020.Emerging in May, the new development pattern takes the domestic market as the mainstay while allowing domestic and foreign markets to boost one another.

18-12-2020
Xinhua Silk Road: China's new dev. pattern, entrepreneurship reinforce each other: chairman with Chinese liquor maker Fenjiu Group

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurship can better play its role under China's new development pattern which also needs the support and promotion of entrepreneurship, said Li Qiuxi, Chairman with Chinese liquor maker Fenjiu Group. Li made the remarks in a recent interview with Xinhuanet during the Boao Forum for Entrepreneurs held in Boao, a town in south China's Hainan Province in December 4-5, 2020.

Emerging in May, the new development pattern takes the domestic market as the mainstay while allowing domestic and foreign markets to boost one another. The key to the new development pattern is to make enterprises stronger which is also the ultimate goal of entrepreneurship, and both the new development pattern and entrepreneurship aim at building a stronger China, noted Li.

This year marks the completion of building a well-off society in an all-round way and the 13th Five-Year Plan, and as a state-owned company in north China's Shanxi Province, Fenjiu Group has been actively taking its social responsibilities. The most important thing for enterprises to fulfill their social responsibilities is to provide consumers with safer and better products, remarked Li.

According to him, the company has been helping Qin County, a poor county in Shanxi, to relieve poverty since 2015 by establishing a sorghum planting base in the county and persisting in taking the company's unique raw grain production industry as the starting point of its poverty alleviation work. The Boao Forum for Entrepreneurs has been held for four consecutive years, serving as a high-end communication platform for Chinese entrepreneurs.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/318327.html PWR PWR.

