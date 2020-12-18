Will Aggretsuko Season 4 be renewed in 2021? What more we know

Fans are ardently waiting to watch Aggretsuko Season 4 for the last few months as Season 3 dropped its finale on August 27, 2020. Many viewers expected to watch the fourth season in this year but the main hurdle is coronavirus pandemic.

We all know the whole entertainment industry is badly affected and facing financial losses due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. All the entertainment projects got halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The good news is that Aggretsuko will be renewed for Season 4. Now fans are wondering that Aggretsuko Season 4 will clear the cliffhangers left in Season 3. The release of the fourth season is not possible in this year. There has always been a time gap of a year between two seasons. As Aggretsuko first season came out in April 2018, Season 2 was on June 2019 and the third season dropped in August 2020, so there's a chance to see Aggretsuko Season 4 in 2021.

Aggretsuko Season 3 ended with many cliffhangers and lots of incomplete parts are whether Haida and Retsuko have a close relationship. Although Netflix has not released any synopsis for Aggretsuko Season 4, still there is a chance for a beautiful relationship between them.

Retsuko is a single and 25 years old panda working in the accounts department of a Japanese trading firm. Retsuko is an anthropomorphic panda which means he is having human characteristics. Haida is the co-worker of Retsuko, working together for 5 years.

A mobile game, Aggretsuko: The Short Timer Strikes Back, was released by Hive for Android and iOS in July 2020.

Aggretsuko Season 4 is likely to be released in the fall of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series, manga and anime series.

