Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce partnership with food charity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's non-profit group, the Archewell Foundation, is teaming up with celebrity chef Jose Andres to build a series of Community Relief Centers. The centers will be permanent structures that can be opened quickly as service kitchens during emergencies such as natural disasters, and also serve as food distribution hubs, schools and medical clinics.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 03:02 IST
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce partnership with food charity
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Image Credit: ANI

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Sunday that their new charity has partnered with the World Central Kitchen and its celebrity chef to feed the hungry in disaster-stricken areas around the world. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's non-profit group, the Archewell Foundation, is teaming up with celebrity chef Jose Andres to build a series of Community Relief Centers.

The centers will be permanent structures that can be opened quickly as service kitchens during emergencies such as natural disasters, and also serve as food distribution hubs, schools and medical clinics. "The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect with our shared humanity," said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in statement to the press. "When we think about Chef Andres and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we're reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing and working tirelessly to support each other."

The first of four centers is slated to open in 2021 on the Caribbean Island of Dominica, which was hit by both Hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017. The second center will be built in Puerto Rico, which was also hard hit by the storms. The charity will seek support from other groups to build more such centers around the world.

The Duke and Duchess stepped down from their roles as working members of the royal family at the end of March and moved to California and have largely eschewed the public spotlight.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Qatar approves Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine emergency use -QNA news agency

Qatars Ministry of Public Health approved on Sunday the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Qatar state news agency QNA reported on Twitter.Qatar is due to receive the first shipment of the vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc...

U.S. frontline essential workers, 75-and-over should be next for COVID vaccines - CDC panel

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Sunday recommended that frontline essential workers and persons 75 years and older should be next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Advisory Committee on Immunizat...

UK PM Johnson to chair emergency response meeting on COVID travel, freight

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting on Monday to discuss international travel, in particular the flow of freight in and out of Britain, a spokeswoman for his office said on Sunday.Earlier on Sunday, several...

Agreement likely Sunday on nearly USD 1 trillion virus aid bill

Top negotiators appear on the brink Sunday of agreeing to long-delayed legislation to deliver a new round of aid to pandemic-slammed businesses, USD 300 bonus jobless benefits and a USD 600 direct payment to most Americans, an aid package t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020