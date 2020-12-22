Left Menu
Amitabh Bachchan shows off his first 'bush shirt' in childhood picture

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday treated his fans to a throwback picture from his childhood days showing off his "very first bush shirt".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 09:54 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's childhood picture with mother and younger brother. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday treated his fans to a throwback picture from his childhood days showing off his "very first bush shirt". The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture from his childhood.

The picture sees Bachchan decked in his bush shirt as he stands beside his mother Teji Bachchan and younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan. "that very special day when you simply had to get photographed .. Ma , younger brother and moi .. you wanted to show off your very first bush shirt," he wrote in the caption.

The 'Coolie' actor is one of the most active celebrities on social media. He keeps sharing pictures, and quirky posts on his social media profiles. (ANI)

