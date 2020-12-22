Sacred Games Season 3 renewal, release updates, what we know so far

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:22 IST
The actors, who were present in the previous seasons of Sacred Games, are also in confusion whether Season 3 will take place or not. Image Credit: Facebook / Sacred Games

The renewal for Sacred Games is yet to be done for Season 3. The web TV series lovers' expectations are always high with a demand that the third season should solve the impending cliffhangers.

There is no announcement of making Sacred Games Season 3, but fans earlier hoped to see it in 2020. However, that may not have been possible due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which crippled the national and international entertainment industry with immeasurable financial losses.

The second season of Sacred Games left the viewers with plenty of cliffhangers and fans expect the third season to provide answers and explanations to those (cliffhangers).

The actors, who were present in the previous seasons of Sacred Games, are also in confusion whether Season 3 will take place or not. However, Pankaj Tripathi, who played as Guruji in the last two seasons, once revealed that he had completed his responsibilities towards the show.

"I have finished my share of work. I have had a packed schedule. So, I have completed my responsibilities and moved on because I have long outdoor schedules," Pankaj Tripathi said.

Another lead role GaneshGaitonde played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui also hinted of having the chances of the crime-thriller web TV show Sacred Games Season 3.

"Whatever had to be said from the original novel has already been saying. There is nothing left…," Nawazuddin Siddiqui opined.

However, the previous two seasons ended with many queries as Inspector Sartaj Singh (played by Saif Ali Khan) would be successful to defuse the bomb. Whether Satraj can save the city from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde as previously we saw police officer Sartaj in Mumbai receives a phone call fromGaitonde.

Netflix India did not hint anything on the renewal of Sacred Games Season 3. However, according to some sources, Sacred Games will surely come with its new season to solve the viewer's questions.

Fans are eager to seeSaif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi, ElnaazNorouzi, Jeetendra Joshi, KubbraSait, Rajshri Deshpande, JatinSarna to name a few are expected to reprise their roles.

Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. This is the first Netflix's Indian series directed by VikramadityaMotwane and Anurag Kashyap. The series produced under the banner of Phantom Films.

There's no official announcement on the making of Sacred Games Season 3. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Indian web TV series.

