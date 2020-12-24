Babylon Berlin Season 4: Filming expected to start in early 2021

Fans are ardently waiting to know the release date of German neo-noir television series Babylon Berlin season 4. Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Hendrik Handloegten-directed Babylon Berlin takes place in Berlin during the Weimar Republic, starting in 1929.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 does not have any official date, but the good news is that the team is working on the script. Filming is expected to start in early 2021. The series enthusiasts believe the series would come in 2021 instead of this year, as the production work was affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

The director Henk Handloegten earlier gave hint that Babylon Berlin Season 4 would launch early next year and his team memberswere working fast on the project to complete the series.

"We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," he said.

Most of the major casts are returning to reprise their roles in Babylon Berlin Season 4 alike Volker Bruch, Liv Lisa Fries, Leonie Benesch, Lars Eidinger, Misel Maticevic, Fritzi Haberlandt and Karl Markovices. Apart from them, there are other actors like Hannah Herzsprung, Jordis Triebel, Jens Harzer, Thomas Thieme and many more.

It is also heard that North Face actor Benno Fürmann could be back to reprise his role as Oberst Wendt, an ambitious and untrustworthy political police counselor.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 plots will start from the previous shocking Sesaon 3's cliffhangers. The previous season relayed about the crashed stock market in Germany where Gereon incurred a heavy loss and he took a heavy dose of morphine before propelling into a psychedelic hallucination. The series aficionados are eager to know what can happen next.

On the other hand, viewers are keenly waiting to know the relationship between Gereon and Charlotte. In the previous season, a kissing scene was shown between Gereon and Charlotte. Henk Handloegten hinted about their future relationship.

"Definitely I mean we, we can't go another way now." said Handloegten in a conversation with Express.co.uk.

The release date of the Netflix series Babylon Berlin Season 4 is not yet announced.

