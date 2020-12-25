Left Menu
PM Modi greets people on Christmas

Greeting people on Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world. The life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world, Modi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 08:56 IST
Greeting people on Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world. May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society, the prime minister said in a tweet.

''Merry Christmas! The life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world,'' Modi said. ''May everybody be happy and healthy,'' he added.

