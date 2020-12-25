Vaikunda Ekadesi: Puducherry CM offers prayers at Varadaraja Perumal temple

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy offered prayers at the Lord Varadaraja Perumal temple here in the early hours of Friday on the occasion of Vaikunda Ekadasi festival. Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K Lakshminarayanan and DMK legislator K Venkatesan were among those who participated in the festival.

Earlier, Narayanasamy participated in Christmas eve celebrations at churches in and around Puducherry. Legislators Lakshminarayanan and A John Kumar were also present.