Do you want to join Peaky Blinders Season 6’s cast? Read minutely to know in detail

We all know, Peaky Blinders Season 6's production was temporarily stopped like other movie and television projects during the time when the world was under almost lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. However, now the is changing continuously and we can hear about development on the imminent sixth season.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is likely to take the viewers to Tommy's backstory. If this happens on the screen, the viewers will know that the gang's leader had a traumatic backstory based on his experiences of operating as a tunneller in World War One.

In one interview for the official Peaky Blinders website, Steven Knight talked on Season 6 and future plot. He said, "he'll be tapping into the 'supernatural element' throughout the new episodes." The appearance of ghosts won't be a shock for many fans as we've seen Tommy Shelby's visions of his late wife Grace (Annabelle Wallis) on countless occasions since her untimely death in series three, Express noted.

As the team behind the making of Peaky Blinders Season 6 gears up to commence filming, LB Casting Ltd. has started searching some more actors. Esquire UK has taken to social media to reveal the search of LB Casting for actors for the upcoming Peaky Blinders Season 6.

The post reads:

Peaky Blinders fans, could this be your time to shine?! 🎭

The casting company who have found extras for previous seasons just shared that it's recruiting for "a very well-known BBC period drama shooting early 2021 in Manchester" and signed off with "By order of... LB Casting Ltd". Thank us later.

The Australian website, Boss Hunting reveals what LB Casting requires for Peaky Blinders Season 6. Actors will be paid at PACT Equity rates, although travel and accommodation apparently will not be provided, with a daily expectation to "start early and finish late".

Males

No modern haircuts or fades No dyed hair or obvious highlights Must be willing to shave hair if required No modern beards/facial hair No bigger than a 44″ / 111.76 cm chest

Females

Mid to shoulder length hair No dyed hair or obvious highlights No bigger than a dress size 12

Applicants over 16, who want to join Peaky Blinders Season 6, can send their applications until Friday, January 3, 2021. You can send your name, address, age, location, and two selfies to apply@lbcastingltd.co.uk.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is likely to see the returning of all major players, at least the characters who are still alive. Boardwalk Empire-actor Stephen Graham has been confirmed to join the cast of upcoming season. The name of his character is yet to be revealed. There is a strong possibility for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword actress Annabelle Wallis to return as Grace Burgess in Peaky Blinders Season 6 as Tommy continued to hallucinate an apparition of her throughout the previous season.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

