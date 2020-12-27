Left Menu
Succession Season 3: when will its filming start

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-12-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 23:49 IST
Succession Season 3: when will its filming start
HBO had to halt the filming for Succession Season 3 due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: IMDb

Succession viewers should already know that the Jesse Armstrong-created satirical comedy-drama television series has been extended to the third season. Ever since its first season premiered on HBO back in June, 2018, its popularity has continued to skyrocket and shown no signs of waning.

However, HBO had to halt the filming for Succession Season 3 due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Now the good news! In early November 2020, star Alan Ruck announced that filming would begin in mid-November in New York City.

In an interview with Variety, the showrunner Jesse Armstrong said he is "trying to think about starting shooting in New York before Christmas." He also added, "Who knows if that'll come about, but that's the plan at the moment."

"We are letting the work expand to fill the acres of time we've suddenly found. I'm probably making no more progress than if I'd had six weeks instead of the six months that we've had," said Jesse Armstrong.

Besides, The Trail of the Chicago actor Jeremy Strong took his Twitter handle to post a picture with the caption "Jeremy Strong spotted in New York where filming for the third season of Succession is currently underway."

Succession's story revolves around the Roy family, who are the owners of the media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. The struggle begins between Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) children who were fighting for control of the company.

There's no official release date of Succession Season 3. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

