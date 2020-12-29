Entertainment News Roundup: Mexican balladeer Armando Manzanero dies at 85; "Demon Slayer" becomes Japan's top-grossing movie and more

Left Menu
The 2017 "Wonder Woman" film opened with $103.2 million domestically. Actress Lori Loughlin completes prison term in college admissions scam "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin was released from a Dublin, California, prison after completing a two-month sentence for paying bribes to secure spots for her daughters at a top U.S. university, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 10:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Mexican balladeer Armando Manzanero dies at 85

Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero, famed for his romantic ballads that were sung by an array of international stars, has died, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday. He was 85. During a seven-decade career, Manzanero won a Grammy, recorded dozens of albums, scored numerous films and composed more than 400 songs, including "Somos novios" (We're lovers) and "Contigo aprendi" (With you, I learned).

"Demon Slayer" becomes Japan's top-grossing movie

"Demon Slayer", the animated tale of a boy fighting human-eating demons that murdered his family, has shattered a nearly two-decade record to become Japan's top-grossing movie, its distributor said on Monday. The film, based on a popular manga and television anime series, powered past "Spirited Away", the mega-hit Academy Award-winning movie by Studio Ghibli's Hayao Miyazaki that opened in 2001, in just a little over two months.

'Wonder Woman' box office hits a pandemic high in cinema, streaming showdown

"Wonder Woman 1984" pulled in $36.1 million at worldwide theaters over the Christmas holiday weekend and boosted streaming viewership on HBO Max, Warner Bros. said on Sunday as it confirmed plans for a third film in the superhero franchise. An estimated $16.7 million of the box office total came from U.S. and Canadian theaters, the AT&T Inc-owned studio said on Sunday. That ranked as the highest domestic opening since the COVID pandemic shuttered theaters in March, though the numbers were a fraction of usual receipts for a big-budget action flick.

The 2017 "Wonder Woman" film opened with $103.2 million domestically.

Actress Lori Loughlin completes prison term in college admissions scam "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin was released from a Dublin, California, prison after completing a two-month sentence for paying bribes to secure spots for her daughters at a top U.S. university, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said on Monday. Loughlin, 56, had reported to the low-security federal correctional institution in Dublin in October.

Videos

