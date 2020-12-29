The Family Man Season 2 gets final release date, Manoj Bajpayee shares teaser poster

When is The Family Man Season 2 going to be out? Fans have a good news here. The Indian and global viewers who have been waiting for Family Man Season 2 now have a ray of hope. Read further to get the latest updates on this Amazon Prime series.

The lead actor of The Family Man, Manoj Bajpayee has tweeted today that Season 2 will be out in February 2021. He has given the caption of his tweet: "Bahot hua intezaar. Aapke liye new year ka tohfa laaye hai. Zara dhyaan se kholna. #The FamilyManOnPrime" (translated: The long-wait is over. Here we've a New Year gift for you. Open it carefully).

On Tuesday, Amazon Prime dropped a message for The Family Man enthusiasts, who have ardently waiting for Season 2, revealing a picture of a time bomb reading '2021' as time. of a time bomb reading '2021' as time.

The imminent Family Man Season 2 will see Srikant Tiwari (played by Manoj Bajpayee) and JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi) taking on a bigger and deadlier mission. The other cast involves Priyamani Iyer, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Abrar Qazi, Shahab Ali, Kishore Kumar, Gul Panag, Dalip Tahil, Sundeep Kishan, and Darshan Kumar.

The Family Man's director, Raj Nidimoru had told PTI that Season 2 would have a tone similar to its original but be filled with more exciting things. "This is the first time that we are in a sequel kind of territory. We have not done anything like this before. We did this because the world in the show is so exciting. It is interesting yet challenging to match up to the expectations. We had to step it up," Raj Nidimoru opined.

The Family Man Season 2 will stream in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. If some previous sources are to be believed, the upcoming Season 2 of Family Man will start where the first season ended. The viewers will get to see many shocking incidents including twisting incidents. We can also see Srikant and his team to manipulate the root of Zulfikar's mission that can possibly lead the story to a new landscape – London.

The newest addition in The Family Man Season 2 are Samantha Akkineni and Mime Gope. "With the digital house booming, I knew I needed to be part of this revolution. What extra wonderful technique to make my digital debut, than with one in all India's most beloved sequence, The Family Man 2. I've liked Director Raj & DK's work, and given the worldwide scope and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn't have requested for higher companions," Samantha Akkineni said.

The Family Man Season 2 is slated to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on February 12. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Amazon series.

Also Read: Mirzapur Season 3: Rasika Dugal speaks out if Beena Tripathi will be killed