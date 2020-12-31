New trailer on The Little Things shows serial killer’s mastery in hoaxing police

Countdown has started for the release of The Little Things movie. The upcoming film is set to hit the HBO Max streaming service on January 29, 2021. The Warner Bros. Pictures distributed neo-noir crime psychological thriller film is written and directed by John Lee Hancock.

According to some sources, The Little Things depicts that two police officers hunting for a serial killer, who has gained mastery in killing people very tactfully. Country Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon will be seen sending to Los Angeles for an assignment, but he gets involved into the murder investigations led by Malek's character, Sergeant Baxter.

The three Academy Award winner actors have jointly played in The Little Things. The Equalizer movie actor Denzel Washington and Rami Malek will play the roles of Sheriff Joe Deacon and Jim Baxter respectively. Fans will also see Jared Leto playing the role of Albert Sparma, a young American suspected as the killer. They will be joined by Terry Kinney (as Captain Farris), Chris Bauer (as Sal Rizoli), Joris Jarsky (Detective Rogers), Isabel Arraiza (Anna Baxter), Michael Hyatt ( Flo Dunigan), Sofia Vassilieva (Tina Salvatore), Jason James Richter (Detective Dennis Williams), Kerry O'Malley (Mrs. Roberts), Sheila Houlahan, John Harlan Kim, and Natalie Morales.

Steven Spielberg was offered to direct the film in 1993 but after reading the first draft he declined the offer as the story looked too dark to him. After that Clint Eastwood and Danny DeVito separately took the project to direct the movie. Later Hancock decided to helm his own screenplay.

Warner Bros. Pictures has recently released an official trailer of The Little Things. You can watch the trailer below.

The Little Things is scheduled for release in theaters and on HBO Max streaming on January 29 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the upcoming movies.

