Legendary Pictures demands $250mn for debuting Godzilla vs. Kong on HBO Max

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:14 IST
It would be interesting to see if Warner Bros. agrees to Legendary’s deal. Image Credit: Facebook / Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the most anticipated movies of Godzilla lovers have been waiting for a long time. We are just a few months away from its release and fans are very excited as the upcoming American monster film is expected to make big record in the box office. Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to be released in theaters and stream at the same time on HBO Max on May 21, 2021.

But the Legendary Pictures was reportedly unhappy with the 2021 release plans scheduled by its distributor Warner Bros. The production company was even considering taking legal actions against Warner Bros.

However, according to the latest news from Deadline, two parties are now in talks with each other in an attempt to negotiate on the matter and finalize the release plans for their 2021 titles. Legendary is open to give a green light to Godzilla vs. Kong's premiere on HBO Max in exchange of $250 million payment from Warner Bros. Notably, Legendary was offered the same amount of $250 million by Netflix and other streaming services for the film Godzilla vs. Kong.

It would be interesting to see if Warner Bros. agrees to Legendary's deal. If they do, fans may see Godzilla vs. Kong on HBO Max on May 21, 2021.

However, Godzilla vs. Kong is the sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. The upcoming movie is the fourth movie in Legendary's MonsterVerse.

Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max May 21, 2021.

