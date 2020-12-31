Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Love wins,' Harry and Meghan say in 2020 reflections on first podcast; Fox News extends streak, sets cable news records in 2020 and more

Celebrated French DJ tells fans ahead of Louvre gig: 'get the vaccine' French DJ David Guetta said he hoped everybody would get vaccinated against COVID-19, shortly before recording a charity concert outside the Louvre Museum in Paris that will be streamed on New Year's Eve. Guetta, known for his collaborations over nearly two decades with artists such as Akon, J Balvin, Nicki Minaj and Kelly Rowland, is raising money for UNICEF and French charity Les Restos du Coeur, which provides food and meals to people in need.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Love wins,' Harry and Meghan say in 2020 reflections on first podcast; Fox News extends streak, sets cable news records in 2020 and more
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Love wins,' Harry and Meghan say in 2020 reflections on first podcast

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Tuesday thanked essential workers and offered encouragement to people who suffered during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic in their first podcast released on Spotify . Harry and Meghan, known officially as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hosted the episode and introduced reflections and hopes for the new year from singer Elton John, producer and actor Tyler Perry, tennis champion Naomi Osaka and other celebrities, artists and authors.

Fox News extends streak, sets cable news records in 2020

Ratings for Rupert Murdoch's Fox News Channel topped all news and basic cable channels for a fifth straight year in 2020, according to Nielsen data released on Tuesday. The network averaged 1.9 million viewers per day and 3.6 million in primetime - record levels for cable news channels - during a news-heavy year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, protests for racial justice and a contentious U.S. presidential election. Actress Dawn Wells, castaway Mary Ann on TV's 'Gilligan's Island,' dies from COVID-19

Dawn Wells, who parlayed her girl-next-door charm and wholesome beauty into enduring TV fame as the sweet-natured desert island castaway Mary Ann on the classic 1960s sitcom "Gilligan's Island," died on Wednesday at age 82, her publicist said. Wells, who won the title of Miss Nevada in 1959 and competed in the Miss America contest, died from complications of COVID-19, publicist Harlan Boll said in a statement. Celebrated French DJ tells fans ahead of Louvre gig: 'get the vaccine'

French DJ David Guetta said he hoped everybody would get vaccinated against COVID-19, shortly before recording a charity concert outside the Louvre Museum in Paris that will be streamed on New Year's Eve. Guetta, known for his collaborations over nearly two decades with artists such as Akon, J Balvin, Nicki Minaj and Kelly Rowland, is raising money for UNICEF and French charity Les Restos du Coeur, which provides food and meals to people in need.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt’s cabinet allows GASC to co-found shareholding shipping company -statement

Egypts cabinet said on Thursday it agreed a draft bill to allow the state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities GASC to co-found a shareholding shipping company to transport commodities in and out of the country.The com...

BJP leader O Rajagopal makes U-turn, says he opposed Kerala assembly resolution on farm laws

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader O Rajagopal who had told media on Thursday that he did not object to the general consensus in Kerala Assembly regarding farm laws issued a statement later stating that he argued that the central government ...

Man held for kidnapping, forcibly marrying minor

Police here arrested a man on charge of kidnapping and forcibly marrying a 17-year-old girl. In November, a girl was kidnapped and on a written complaint of her father, a search operation was launched. During investigation, it came to light...

Priyanka Chaturvedi urges Jaishankar to prioritise rescue of Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha lawmaker Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar urging him to prioritise the rescue and evacuation of 39 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters. Chaturvedi emphasi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020