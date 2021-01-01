Sweet Magnolias ranks 99 in 2020’s most popular shows, more on Season 2

Sweet Magnolias has already been renewed for Season 2. On July 23, 2020 Netflix officially announced the series would return for second season. Now the passionate series lovers are waiting to know what they can see in the romantic series.

On the renewal of Sweet Magnolias Season 2, the series developer, Sheryl J. Anderson stated that she is thrilled and quite excited to join again with the cast and crew members she loved so much. She posted a gif indicating she is working hard for writing Sweet Magnolias Season 2.

"I'm thrilled and excited to come back with a cast and a crew that I love so much. It's such a valentine to everybody who worked so hard to make Serenity such a beautiful place. JoAnna, Brooke, and Heather and I were jumping up and down while texting each other, and we look forward to doing that over Zoom too," said Sheryl.

There are many cliffhangers in season 1. Fans have lots of questions from the previous season that require answers in Sweet Magnolias Season 2. It ends with the fighting after prom party. It led to a car crash and Kyle is currently unconscious. The identity of the passenger in the car was not revealed at the end of first season. However thanks to the developer for providing some hints what fans can see in the imminent second season.

"We are going to answer all the question that the viewers have been asking about the car crash, Issac's parents, Maddie and Coach Cal, all of it. But we're also going to be asking some new questions too," Sheryl said to Metro.co.uk.

"Please know we are pouring our hearts into all the answers and the new questions that are at the center of Season 2," she added.

On the other hand, the first season's cast did a reunion on Zoom during the lockdown. After watching a three-hours-long video, fans are expecting most of the actors may return to reprise their role in Sweet magnolias Season 2. As of November 17, the show, according to the top 10s, ranks at 99 in the most popular shows of 2020, What's-on-Netflix noted.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 doesn't have an official release date.

