Animal Kingdom filming updates, Season 5 cast revealed, what more we can see

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-01-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 15:34 IST
Shawn Hatosy took to Instagram on December 12, 2020 to reveal that he had wrapped up his work for the year. Image Credit: Facebook / Animal Kingdom

It been around 1.5 years since TNT renewed Animal Kingdom Season 5. This highly anticipated fifth season was supposed to be premiered in May 2020. However, the delay is inevitable as the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date, but fans can't stop themselves from predicting what they can see in the imminent season. The avid viewers are becoming desperate to amuse as the series got nominated for the Best Action Thriller Television Series by the Saturn Awards in the year 2018. It is likely to consist of 13 episodes like Season 2, 3 and 4. However, we don't have any official confirmation on it.

The good news is that the cast and crew had already been back at work for filming Animal Kingdom Season 5. Some episodes were already filled prior to the global lockdown earlier this year. The viewers are now expecting fifth season in this year.

Shawn Hatosy took to Instagram on December 12, 2020 to reveal that he had wrapped up his work for the year. Because this appears to be the final week of filming, don't take this to mean that Pope dies or something crazy like that — he may just not have had any work scheduled for the final scenes, Cartermatt published.

The story of Animal Kingdom revolves around a 17 years old teen who loses her mom and shifts with his bizarre relatives, The Codys. However, this is a criminal family clan governed by matriarch Smurf. The series is highly preferred by fans across the world. Season 1 received positive reviews. On review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the season has an approval rating of 76 percent based on 33 reviews.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will continue revolving around the Cody Family who is associated with the underworld activities that become their day to day life with time. The upcoming episodes are expected to feature Cody's losing their lives in a power struggle and maintaining their supremacy.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will see many actors, some of them are – Ellen Barkin, Finn Cole, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary etc. The character of Ellen Barkin, i.e., Smurf is dead but she will appear in flashbacks and memories.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But it is expected to be out anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

