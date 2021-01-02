Left Menu
Why The Last Kingdom Season 5 can show Uhtred giving up fight for Bebbanburg

Updated: 02-01-2021 17:13 IST
Why The Last Kingdom Season 5 can show Uhtred giving up fight for Bebbanburg
The Last Kingdom Season 5 is in the making, and fans are seeking more information to know what they can see in the upcoming episodes. Image Credit: The Last Kingdom / Facebook

The Last Kingdom has already been renewed for Season 5 and fans are highly excited about it. The story of noble warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg during England's early years will continue.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 is expected to be based on the 9th and 10th series of the novel 'The Saxon Stories' – 'The Warriors of the Storm' and 'The Flame Bearer'. The new episodes are expected to follow Uhtred as he feels that his destiny is highly entangled with the future of England.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 is in the making, and fans are seeking more information to know what they can see in the upcoming episodes. According to the synopsis of The Last Kingdom Season 5, Uhtred will have to 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny. Thus, it can be said that the fifth season will be filled with more heartbreaking moments.

Ending of The Last Kingdom Season 4 raised plenty of questions to be answered in Season 5. The series tells the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), who has had many wives and lovers across the series. Fans are wondering what happened to his first wife Mildrith (Amy Wren), and whether she will return in The Last Kingdom Season 5.

The rumor is up in the web world that The Last Kingdom Season 5 can show Uhtred abandoning his fight for Bebbanburg. This is very much possible as the upcoming season will have a time jump and Uhtred can be portrayed over 70 or 80 years old man. Or Uhtred can make another attempt to claim back his homeland, Express noted. His father's land was raided when Uhtred was a child, and it fell into the wrong hands, meaning the warrior lost his birthright. Following a number of failed attempts, Uhtred is speculated to give up the fight for Bebbanburg.

While being asked on Uhtred age, Bernard Cornwell said to Radio Times recently, "He's got a lot older and like all of us who have got old, I hope he has got wiser. He has a great deal more experience. I don't really see Alexander when I'm writing because the Uhtred I'm writing about is like my age mid-70s."

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

