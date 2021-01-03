Left Menu
Development News Edition

'WandaVision' director 'honoured and terrified' to launch Marvel Studios' Phase 4

Matt Shakman, director of WandaVision, says the fact that the Disney Plus series will launch the Phase 4 of Marvel Studios is a matter of both pride and anxiety for him. The fact that we are the first MCU property to come out since Endgame, I never could have fathomed that when we first started working on this project...

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-01-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 12:51 IST
'WandaVision' director 'honoured and terrified' to launch Marvel Studios' Phase 4

Matt Shakman, director of ''WandaVision'', says the fact that the Disney Plus series will launch the Phase 4 of Marvel Studios is a matter of both pride and anxiety for him. The show is the first project from Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to come out since the record-breaking success of ''Avengers: Endgame'' in 2019.

''It's an honour, and it's terrifying. And it is surreal, like everything else (right now). ''The fact that we are the first MCU property to come out since Endgame, I never could have fathomed that when we first started working on this project... but it is a wonderful way to start Marvel's work in the streaming world,'' Shakman told SFX Magazine. The director, whose previous credits include ''Fargo'' and ''Game of Thrones'', said the upcoming limited series is ''a giant love letter to the history of television''.

''(It) is a perfect way for the maker of the biggest blockbusters to come to television,'' he added. ''WandaVision'', slated to premiere on January 15, marks the return of actor Elisabeth Olsen as Scarlett Witch aka Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany's super-powered android Vision.

''Captain Marvel'' and ''Black Widow'' writer Jac Schaeffer has penned the show. The cast also features actors Kathryn Hahn, Debra Jo Rupp and Fred Melamed. Kat Dennings will reprise her role of Darcy Lewis, tech-savvy assistant to scientist Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman) from the ''Thor'' movies and Randall Park will return as Jimmy Woo, the FBI agent in ''Ant-Man and the Wasp''.

Actor Teyonah Parris will play an adult Monica Rambeau, a fellow Marvel superhero who last appeared as the young daughter of Lashana Lynch's character fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in ''Captain Marvel''. ''WandaVision'' will also tie into the upcoming Marvel Studios' ''Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness'' movie, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City's Guardiola might prolong managerial career

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the wealth of experience he has gained from previous coaching stints has better equipped him for the top job at City and he might stay in management longer than he had anticipated. The 49-year-old ...

Russia reports 24,150 new coronavirus cases, 504 deaths

Russia on Sunday reported an additional 24,150 new coronavirus cases from the last 24 hours, including 3,851 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,236,787.Authorities said an additional 504 people had died, taking Russias official death...

Mayawati welcomes approval for COVID-19 vaccine

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday congratulated the scientists associated with the coronavirus vaccine and urged the Centre to make it available for the poor free of cost Indias drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-1...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Eagles S Mills put on COVID list, will miss finaleThe Philadelphia Eagles put Jalen Mills on the reserveCOVID-19 list, ending the safetys season. Its unclear if Mills tested positive or ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021