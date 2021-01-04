Left Menu
The Suicide Squad gets final release date in 2021, what more we know

Updated: 04-01-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 16:22 IST
The Suicide Squad gets final release date in 2021, what more we know
In a post on Instagram, James Gunn wrote he is excited to work on The Suicide Squad with Sylvester Stallone. Image Credit: Flickr

Marvel enthusiasts are excited as the upcoming Sylvester Stallone-starring movie, The Suicide Squad is scheduled to release in cinemas and will stream on HBO Max on August 6, 2021. The movie is based on the DC Comics antihero team Suicide Squad.

The creators planned to film a soft reboot and standalone sequel to Suicide Squad (2016). The Suicide Squad is being directed and written by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

The making of a sequel of Suicide Squad was announced in March 2016 but David Ayer dropped the project of The Suicide Squad in December 2016 for a Gotham City Sirens film. After talking to several directors, Gavin O'Connor was hired in September 2017, but he left in 2018. Later Warner Bros. hired James Gunn to take over the writing and directional duties.

However, the story of imminent movie, The Suicide Squad revolves around the imprisoned convicts from Task Force X, who are sent on a new, sentence-easing mission to the South American island of Corto Maltese to destroy Jotunheim, a Nazi-era prison, and laboratory, which held political prisoners and conducted experimentations.

In a post on Instagram, James Gunn wrote he is excited to work with Sylvester Stallone. While addressing fans, Gunn said people don't have any idea about the amazing person Stallone.

"Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don't have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is," said the director.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

And around the same time, Stallone made a post over social media to write how excited he feels to work with James Gunn and other crew members.

Initial filming of The Suicide Squad started in 2019 and wrapped up in February 2020 just before the spreading of coronavirus pandemic. When most of the entertainment industry's project was halted or postponed due to the world health crisis, the director revealed in April 2020 that there would be no impact of pandemic on the release of The Suicide Squad.

"Right now there's no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post-production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine," Gunn took to Twitter to post the message.

However, the cast members for this upcoming movie are Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi, and Viola Davis join Sylvester Stallone in The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released theatrically in the United States on August 6, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Hollywood movies.

