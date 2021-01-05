Shrek 5 can portray story from scratch with more twists in storyline

The confirmation of Shrek 5 was made seven years back. Majority of fans earlier thought that the fifth movie would start from the point where Shrek 4 titled Shrek Forever After ended.

In 2016, NBC Universal and Dreamworks confirmed that Shrek 5 would be made to complete the five-movie franchise. Based on some sources, Shrek 5 will hit the big screens in September 2022. The filming is likely to commence anytime in 2021. The characters in Shrek 5 is going to be same but the movie creators want to introduce a new plot and theme. The studio signed up Michael McCullers to work as the new writer.

The franchise lovers may not be aware that Chris Meledandri had been provided with the responsibility to be the executive producer of both Shrek 5 and Puss in Boots. However, the creators will work on new plot and theme to meet the requirement of NBCUniversal.

The plot or synopsis for Shrek 5 is yet to be revealed. However, it will not pick up where the previous movie completed. Alternatively, it will portray a story from scratch as the new owners of Dreamworks want it to be different from the first four films. The movie creators are reportedly on a mission to reinvent and provide the fifth movie a fresh story. In other words, they are set to bring a brand-new movie on the big screens.

Shrek and Donkey are said to be returning in Shrek 5 with much more adventures. The characters in the fifth movie will be familiar with modern gadgets like smartphones and many more. The story will focus on Shrek's family, his and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now.

Shrek 5 is likely to hit the big screens in September 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

