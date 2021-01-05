Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shrek 5 can portray story from scratch with more twists in storyline

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 05-01-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 00:24 IST
Shrek 5 can portray story from scratch with more twists in storyline
The characters in Shrek 5 is going to be same but the movie creators want to introduce a new plot and theme. Image Credit: Facebook / Shrek

The confirmation of Shrek 5 was made seven years back. Majority of fans earlier thought that the fifth movie would start from the point where Shrek 4 titled Shrek Forever After ended.

In 2016, NBC Universal and Dreamworks confirmed that Shrek 5 would be made to complete the five-movie franchise. Based on some sources, Shrek 5 will hit the big screens in September 2022. The filming is likely to commence anytime in 2021. The characters in Shrek 5 is going to be same but the movie creators want to introduce a new plot and theme. The studio signed up Michael McCullers to work as the new writer.

The franchise lovers may not be aware that Chris Meledandri had been provided with the responsibility to be the executive producer of both Shrek 5 and Puss in Boots. However, the creators will work on new plot and theme to meet the requirement of NBCUniversal.

The plot or synopsis for Shrek 5 is yet to be revealed. However, it will not pick up where the previous movie completed. Alternatively, it will portray a story from scratch as the new owners of Dreamworks want it to be different from the first four films. The movie creators are reportedly on a mission to reinvent and provide the fifth movie a fresh story. In other words, they are set to bring a brand-new movie on the big screens.

According to Collider, the characters in Shrek 5 is going to be same but the movie creators want to introduce a new plot and theme. The studio signed up Michael McCullers to work as the new writer. He has been given the task of giving some new twists in the storyline and create everything new. This is another reason experts have been saying that the much-awaited movie will be a reboot and not exactly a sequel.

Shrek and Donkey are said to be returning in Shrek 5 with much more adventures. The characters in the fifth movie will be familiar with modern gadgets like smartphones and many more. The story will focus on Shrek's family, his and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now.

Shrek 5 is likely to hit the big screens in September 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Kung Fu Panda 4 plot, cast revealed, direct hints on Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France gives hospital staff COVID-19 shots as it plays catch-up with neighbours

France is accelerating its COVID-19 vaccination of medical staff in hospitals after a slow initial roll-out in one of the most vaccine-sceptical countries in the world that has drawn an angry rebuke from President Emmanuel Macron. Health Mi...

Touadera wins Central African Republic's re-election by securing more than 53% votes

President Faustin-Archange Touadera has won the Central African Republics Dec. 27 presidential election by securing more than 53 of votes in the first round, according to provisional results announced by the electoral commission on Monday.F...

Karnataka BJP begins meet for its MLAs to express views on govt functioning

The BJPs Karnataka unit on Monday started a two-day meeting for its MLAs to express their views on the functioning of the government to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, sources said. The meeting convened at a private hotel in Bengaluru was a...

Kuwait's foreign minister says Saudi Arabia will reopen airspace, land border to Qatar

Saudi Arabia will reopen its airspace and land and sea border to Qatar as of Monday, Kuwaits foreign minister said in televised comments, citing a deal towards resolving a political dispute that led Riyadh and its allies to impose a boycott...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021