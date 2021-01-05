Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emma Stone expecting first child

A source confirmed the news of Stones pregnancy to E Emma is pregnant and just loves married life, the insider told the outlet.The actor and the 35-year-old writer tied the knot last year, People magazine confirmed in September 2020.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-01-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 11:41 IST
Emma Stone expecting first child
Representative image Image Credit: Emma Stone / Facebook

Oscar winner Emma Stone is expecting her first child with husband and ''Saturday Night Live'' scribe Dave McCary. A source confirmed the news of Stone's pregnancy to E! News.

Stone, 32, was photographed last week here sporting athleisure and revealing her baby bump. ''Emma is pregnant and just loves married life,'' the insider told the outlet.

The actor and the 35-year-old writer tied the knot last year, People magazine confirmed in September 2020. The couple became engaged in December 2019 after dating for two years. They met when Stone hosted the NBC variety sketch series near the end of 2016.

Stone's representative could not be reached for comment on her pregnancy news.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Protracted growth path for discretionary, industrial buckets: Ind-Ra

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra on Tuesday charted a strong growth recovery path for essentials while expecting a long-drawn recovery for industrial and non-discretionary buckets. It thus maintained a stable outlook for sectors falling in...

Britain looking at options to restrict international travel -Gove

Britain is considering options to restrict international travel to help limit the spread of COVID-19, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said on Tuesday.We are looking at further options to restrict international travel, Gove told...

Mi 10i launched: 120Hz display, 5G, 108MP HM2 camera and more for Rs 20,999

The Xiaomi Mi 10i has gone official in India as the latest member of the Mi 10 series. Key highlights of the device include- 120Hz AdaptiveSync display, Snapdragon 750G chipset, 108MP quad camera and 33W fast-charging technology.It will be ...

A final EPA rollback under Trump curbs use of health studies

The Environmental Protection Agency has completed one of its last major rollbacks under the Trump administration, changing how it considers evidence of harm from pollutants in a way that opponents say could cripple future public-health regu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021