Rhys Darby to lead HBO Max pirate comedy 'Our Flag Means Death'

The director and Darby previously worked together on the HBO television series Flight of the Conchords as well. The duo are also collaborating in the upcoming sports comedy Next Goal Wins, which Waititi is co-writing and directing.Our Flag Means Death was originally ordered at the streamer in September 2020.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-01-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:15 IST
''What We Do in the Shadows'' actor Rhys Darby is reuniting with director Taika Waititi for the upcoming pirate comedy series ''Our Flag Means Death'' set up at HBO Max. The show is loosely based on the real life of Stede Bonnet (Darby), a well-to-do gentleman farmer and child of wealth in the 18th century who suffers a mid-life crisis and becomes captain of a pirate ship called 'The Revenge'.

According to Variety, Oscar winner Waititi is attached to executive produce and direct the pilot of the series. The director and Darby previously worked together on the HBO television series ''Flight of the Conchords'' as well. The duo are also collaborating in the upcoming sports comedy ''Next Goal Wins'', which Waititi is co-writing and directing.

''Our Flag Means Death'' was originally ordered at the streamer in September 2020. Darby has also starred in TV shows like ''The X-Files'', ''Angie Tribeca'', and ''Fresh Off the Boat''..

