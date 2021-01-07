Kingdom’s special episode to be premiered in 2021 ahead of Season 3’s release

Since the South Korean TV series Kingdom Season 2 aired its finale on March 13, 2020, the series viewers are eagerly waiting for the Season 3. Viewers will be happy to know that a special episode for the K-drama titled 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North' is scheduled for release in 2021.

The special episode will build upon the story introduced in Kingdom season 2. According to Netflix, the episode will unveil the background of Lee Chang, who along with his team travelled north to find out the truth about the infected.

Kingdom season 2 successfully hooked the audience's interest in the mysterious character Ashin played by Jun Ji-hyun (English name Gianna Jun) but did not reveal much about her background. Now the special episode coming fans are hopeful that they will be more about Ashin. Park Byung-eun will also join Jun in the sequel. Netflix releases Kingdom: Ashin of the North trailer. Watch the trailer below.

Furthermore, the horror-thriller Kingdom scored 8.4 out of 10 on IMDB and 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes which makes a path to have the Kingdom Season 3 in the future. The show is Netflix's first original Korean web series written by Kim Eun-hee and directed by Kim Seong-hun.

Besides, while speaking about Kingdom Season 3 or further seasons, the screenwriter Kim Eun-hee said to Hollywood Reporter "Strangely enough, Kingdom is a series that gives me more energy the more I write it. The cast and crew all have great chemistry, and there's so much more to tell. If viewers allow, I would love to see it develop even up to season 10."

The official release date for Kingdom Season 3 has yet to be announced, but it is expected the K-drama is expected to return on the Netflix in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

