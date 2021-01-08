Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix raises monthly charges for UK subscribers; Grammy Awards postponed to March 14 and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Neil Young joins rights harvest with sale of half his songbook
Singer-songwriter Neil Young has sold a half share of the rights to his entire catalogue of 1,180 songs to London-listed specialist investment firm Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the company said on Wednesday. Young, 75, famed for songs including "Heart Of Gold", "Rocking In The Free World" and "Devil's Sidewalk", has released over 50 studio albums and 20 live albums, of which seven went platinum and three multi-platinum.
Grammy Awards postponed to March 14, Recording Academy says
The Grammy Awards ceremony due to take place on Jan. 31 has been rescheduled to March 14 because of the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, organizers said on Tuesday. The new date, announced by the Recording Academy and broadcaster CBS in a joint statement, clashes with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards ceremony for film and television.
Netflix raises monthly charges for UK subscribers
Netflix Inc on Wednesday raised subscription prices for millions of customers in Britain, as the video streaming giant invested heavily in local content such as "The Crown" , "Sex Education" and "Top Boy". Netflix hiked the price of the popular two-screen standard subscription by 1 pound to 9.99 pounds ($13.60) per month and the premium subscription by 2 pounds to 13.99 pounds.
Rapper Dr Dre says he's 'doing great' in hospital after reported aneurysm
Veteran rapper and record producer Dr Dre said on Tuesday he was being treated by medics in hospital, after a media report said he had suffered a brain aneurysm and was in intensive care. Celebrity news website TMZ said Dre suffered the aneurysm - a bulge in a weakened blood vessel - on Monday and was taken by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
