Frozen 3 development updates, why Disney requires additional time for third movie

Disney hasn't confirmed yet the making of Frozen 3. Frozen 2 released in November 2019 and the first installment came out in Dec 2013. There was a gap of six years taken between the two installments. So we can assume the movie creators needed another six years to work upon the third movie. We might have to wait until 2025 for the return of the third installment.

The director, writer, and chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Jennifer Lee earlier told Digital Spy that the story of Frozen 2 had come to a natural end. However, she felt the same way when the first installment of Frozen was completed. Perhaps it suffices to say that Jennifer is still not sure whether Frozen 3 should be made.

"For us, this feels like what we set out to accomplish. It feels like the end, but the first one felt like the end when we did it. We don't know. I think, right now, it feels like the end," said the director.

Besides, an interview with Collider director of Frozen 2 made it clear that we have to wait now. "We have not had that discussion. I think Frozen 2 is still too close to everyone's minds and ideas, to think about what happens beyond, beyond that," said Marc Smith.

However, the Frozen 3 plot is not revealed, and the viewers think the story of the third installment may start from where Frozen 2 ended. The second sequel mainly focused on the relationship between Arendelle protagonists and the Northuldra tribe.

Frozen 3 is likely to see a royal wedding and the fans may see the Queen of Arendelle, Anna having a wedding ceremony. Kristoff tried multiple times to propose to Anna in Frozen 2 but there were some interferences for the couple to join hand. The third sequel could show most all the characters and Frozen's villain Prince Hans.

Ana and Elsa lovers across the world are eagerly waiting for Frozen 3 movie.

