TN govt withdraws nod for 100 per cent occupancy in theatres

The Tamil Nadu government on Fridaycancelled its order permitting 100 per cent occupancy in movietheatres and said the capacity shall be restricted to 50 percent.

Days after allowing full capacity in cinemas followingrepresentations from the film industry, the government citedanadvisory from the Centre and a petition in the Madras HighCourt over the matter for revoking its decision.

Till further orders, occupancy shall be confined to 50per cent in all kinds of cinemas, including single andmultiple screen movie halls and multiplexes, the governmentsaid in an official release.

The Standard Operating Procedure to prevent the spreadof coronavirus should be followed, it said.

The government, however, allowed theatres to screenadditional shows as per a directive of the Madras High Courtand said the order would be in force with immediate effect.

On January 4, the government permitted 100 per centseating capacity in cinema theatres and directed them tofollow the SoP prescribed to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The relaxation was given by the government after ownersof cinema halls made a representation to the governmentseeking its permission to allow full seating capacity.

The state government had earlier allowed reopening of thetheatres from November 10 with 50 per cent seating capacity.

However, a big chunk of cinema theatres continued to bebeen shut though the government allowed resumption ofscreening of films. Many movie halls that opened too witnessedpoor revenues, according to the film industry sources.

Close on the heels of the scheduled release of actorsVijay and Simbu's 'Master' and 'Easwaran' on January 13 and 14respectively, owners of cinema theatres hoped that permissionfor full capacity would help bring more movie lovers tocinemas and aid reopen closed movie halls.

