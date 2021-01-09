We still need to be extremely mindful of virus: Shilpa Shirodkar after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Left Menu
Shilpa Shirodkar recently became the first Indian celebrity to receive COVID-19 vaccine but the actor believes that people must not become complacent and should continue wearing face masks to protect themselves from the virus.Shirodkar, known for starring in 1990s blockbuster such as Kishen Kanhaiya, Hum, Khuda Gawah and Aankhen, had revealed on Thursday that she received the coronavirus vaccine in Dubai, where she has been living with her family for the past two years.The actor had shared a selfie on Instagram, in which she was seen wearing a mask with a small bandage on her upper arm.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 16:22 IST
Shilpa Shirodkar recently became the first Indian celebrity to receive COVID-19 vaccine but the actor believes that people must not become complacent and should continue wearing face masks to protect themselves from the virus.

Shirodkar, known for starring in 1990s blockbuster such as ''Kishen Kanhaiya'', ''Hum'', ''Khuda Gawah'' and ''Aankhen'', had revealed on Thursday that she received the coronavirus vaccine in Dubai, where she has been living with her family for the past two years.

The actor had shared a selfie on Instagram, in which she was seen wearing a mask with a small bandage on her upper arm.

''Vaccinated and safe! The new normal... here I come 2021. Thank you, UAE,'' she had captioned the image.

Talking to PTI, the 51-year-old actor said she received a jab of Sinopharm vaccine on Wednesday and will be getting her next dose after 21 days.

Shirodkar asserted that she had no hesitation about getting vaccinated as she has complete trust in science.

''There were no concerns at all in my head. I spoke to my family, my sister (actor Namrata Shirodkar) and they all encouraged me. We all have to get it someday.

''I have always been sure that I would get vaccinated once there would be clarity on it. I trust the system and I trust science,'' Shirodkar said.

But despite getting the vaccine, the actor said she will still not let her guard down against COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of over 19 lakh people globally since it emerged in China in late 2019.

She urged others to continue to follow the rules and regulations from the authorities.

''I believe the masks are not going anywhere for a while. We have to be extremely mindful and protect ourselves from the virus,'' she added.

Shirodkar said the vaccine rollout process in UAE is simple and well-organised as a person can just walk in and get the vaccination at the centre.

She revealed that her husband and daughter will receive their first dose of the vaccine next week.

''I'm just another simple human, like any other who faced troubles during the pandemic. Everyone must be a responsible citizen of the world. When the vaccine is made available they should go take it. Let's all fight this virus together,'' she said.

Shirodkar also thanked the frontline health workers for keeping everyone safe and alive during the pandemic, and hopes that the year 2021 will bring everyone closer.

In India, the drug regulator has approved Oxford vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

The country is preparing for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and the second nationwide mock drill was conducted on Friday.

