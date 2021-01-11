Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arjun Kapoor channels Monday mood with latest pictures

Channelling his 'Monday Mood', Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor treated fans to his stunning pictures in a blue ensemble.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:20 IST
Arjun Kapoor channels Monday mood with latest pictures
Arjun Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Channelling his 'Monday Mood', Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor treated fans to his stunning pictures in a blue ensemble. The 'Ishaqzaade'actor posted a series of pictures on Instagram that featured him describing his 'Monday Blues'.

In the pictures, Kapoor looks dashing as he posed effortlessly for the lens in front of a blue backdrop. The 'Half Girlfriend' star is seen dressed in a round-neck white tee-shirt which he teamed up with dark blue over-jacket. With his spiky fringe hairstyle, the actor carried a well-trimmed beard and fully grown moustaches. Kapoor completed his debonair avatar with stone studded pendant. He also changed his old display picture to the latest post.

Keeping the caption short and simple, the 'Panipat' star noted, " #MondayBlues, whaaaat?!," with a smirking face emoticon. The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.On Thursday, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a picture to announce that he has headed for shooting the final schedule of his upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' that also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in lead roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

REUTERS NEXT-AirAsia Group "joined at hip" with Airbus despite cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden nominates veteran diplomat William Burns as CIA Director

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William J Burns as his nominee for Director of the CIA.A career diplomat, who served in the US Foreign Service for 33 years and also served in a number of national security positions across f...

Biden nominates veteran diplomat William Burns as CIA Director

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William J Burns as his nominee for Director of the CIA.A career diplomat, who served in the US Foreign Service for 33 years and also served in a number of national security positions across f...

Farmers threaten to 'gherao' UP Raj Bhavan on to

A section of farmers protesting against the three central farm laws on Monday threatened to gherao Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on January 23.Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Dharmendra Malik in a statement said the agitating farmers would als...

Bird flu: Bengal govt asks districts to be vigilant

As the number of states affectedby bird flu is growing, the West Bengal government on Mondaydirected the districts to step up vigil to check the spread ofthe disease from sick or dead birds to humans and otherdomesticated animals.The state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021