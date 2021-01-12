The Kissing Booth 3: Will story maintain sequential continuation from second movie?

The Kissing Booth 3 may not have an official release date but fans are excited as it will be out soon in this year. The declaration of The Kissing Booth 3's release in summer 2021 was announced by Joey King in November last year. Read further to know more in details.

The Kissing Booth 3 is directed by Vince Marcello and written by Marcello and Jay Arnold both. The film is the sequel to The Kissing Booth and Kissing Booth 2 based on the books by Beth Reekles. Almost all the last Kissing Booth stars are returning to play their role in the third installment. The Kissing Booth 3 stars Joey King as Rochelle "Elle" Evans, Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn, Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe Winthrop, Taylor Zakhar Perez as Marco Valentin Peña, Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn, and Meganne Young as Rache.

The Kissing Booth revolves around the story of two best friends Elle and Lee Flynn when they were kids. They were attached like their mother were good friends too from childhood. Elle's mom passed away at her childhood age and she used to play and spend time with Lee. As she grew old she felt affectionate towards Lees's older brother Noah.

The Kissing Booth 2 starts with Elle spending her time with Noah before he leaves for Harvard. She starts her senior classes with new classmates and Noah has befriended a girl named Chloe on Instagram. Eventually, Elle and Noah had a break-up. The whole story revolves around teenagers.

Now, what will happen in Kissing Booth 3? Will it maintain the sequential continuation like before? The plot is yet to be revealed by Netflix. The upcoming romantic comedy movie is scheduled to release in summer 2021 on Netflix.

Joey King said at the E! People's Choice Awards on November 16, 2020, that she is excited about the movie The Kissing Booth 3 which will be released in summer 2021.

"I told myself that if I won, I would share a very exciting piece of news with everybody. So I want to tell you that Kissing Booth 3, our final instalment, is going to be released in summer 2021 and I'm so excited," Joey King said.

Netflix uploaded the official trailer teaser of the movie The Kissing Booth 3 in July 2020. Stay tuned with Devdiscourse for more updates on the Netflix movies.

