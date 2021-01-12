Left Menu
U&i ropes in John Abraham as brand ambassador

Our qualities are similar to that of John Abraham, hence, this association will definitely bring out the best of Ui and will help us gain more recognition and popularity, Paresh Vij, Founder and Director, Ui said. As part of this new association, John Abraham will appear in a series of campaigns for the brands range of mobile batteries, the company said.

Gadget accessories and consumer electronics maker U&i on Tuesday said it has roped in Bollywood actor John Abraham as its brand ambassador.

With the new alliance in place, the brand and John Abraham are equally excited about this association and look forward to creating a buzz in the market with technology and style, U&i said in a statement.

John Abraham aptly emulates the brand's values of ruggedness and style combined with panache and attitude that resonates with the youth today, it added.

''Selecting the right brand ambassador plays a major role in building the brand image. Our qualities are similar to that of John Abraham, hence, this association will definitely bring out the best of U&i and will help us gain more recognition and popularity,'' Paresh Vij, Founder and Director, U&i said. As part of this new association, John Abraham will appear in a series of campaigns for the brand's range of mobile batteries, the company said.

