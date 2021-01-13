Chris Hemsworth shares throwback picture on brother Liam's birthday

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth on Wednesday celebrated his younger brother Liam Hemsworth's 30th birthday with a throwback photo. According to E! News 'Avengers: End Game' star on his Instagram handle shared a throwback photo of him and 'The Hunger Games' actor as kids in matching outfits.

Hollywoods 'God of Thunder' captioned the photo as, "Happy birthday @liamhemsworth this photo was taken 3 years ago today, damn time flies but you haven't changed a bit." Along with his birthday, Liam also has an anniversary to celebrate soon. As most fans may recall, Liam is near his one-year mark with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. As a source recently told E! News, Liam's relationship with Gabriella is a change of pace from his marriage to Miley Cyrus.

Liam and Gabriella first sparked romance rumors back in December of 2019 when they were spotted spending time with Liam's parents. Weeks later, the duo confirmed their relationship in Australia. (ANI)

