UP CM greets people on Makar Sankranti

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday greeted the people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and appealed to them to follow COVID-19 protocols while celebrating the harvest festival.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday greeted the people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and appealed to them to follow COVID-19 protocols while celebrating the harvest festival. He also offered prayers at the Gorakhnath temple here and said this festival is dedicated to the worship of 'jagatpita surya' (the sun).

Makar Sankranti celebrates the happiness and enthusiasm of farmers and their hardwork, the chief minister said after offering 'khichdi' to Baba Gorakhnath at the temple. This is a very auspicious day and this Makar Sankranti has brought good news for the people as COVID-19 vaccination will start across the country from January 16, he said.

