Motorcycling-MotoGP adds test days to Qatar schedule

MotoGP has added a shakedown and two days of official testing to the March pre-season schedule in Qatar after planned test sessions in Malaysia next month were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shakedown will be on March 5, followed by testing on March 6-7.

Another official test is scheduled for March 10-12, with the season-opening night race at the Losail circuit pencilled in for March 28. Testing at Malaysia's Sepang circuit was cancelled after the country declared a nationwide state of emergency to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)