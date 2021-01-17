Left Menu
Dr. Dre recovering at home after brain aneurysm: Report

American rapper Dr. Dre is back at home after reportedly being hospitalised for a brain aneurysm.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 16:48 IST
Dr. Dre recovering at home after brain aneurysm: Report
Dr. Dre (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Dr. Dre is back at home after reportedly being hospitalised for a brain aneurysm. According to Variety, Peter Paterno, an attorney for Dre, confirmed the news to the outlet on Saturday. On Friday, rapper Ice-T tweeted that Dre had been released from the hospital.

"Update: Just FaceTimed with @DrDre," Ice-T wrote on Twitter. "He just made it home. Safe and looking good." TMZ reported on January 5 that the music mogul had suffered an apparent brain aneurysm and was being treated at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Dre's team then issued a statement that the rapper was in a stable condition.

"Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team," the statement reads. "I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" Born Andre Young, Dre made a name for himself as a co-founder of the hip-hop group N.W.A., and he produced their 1988 debut album, 'Straight Outta Compton,' reported Variety.

A former co-owner of Death Row Records, the 55-year-old rapper is widely regarded as one of the top earners in hip-hop, selling Beats Electronics, the company he launched in 2008 alongside Jimmy Iovine, to Apple for USD 3 billion in 2014. Dre also produced the 2015 N.W.A. biopic 'Straight Outta Compton.' As per Variety, Dre's first solo album, 'The Chronic,' was only on his Beats Music streaming platform for years, but it finally became available on streaming services on April 20. The album was also selected for inclusion into the National Recording Registry in 2020, signifying its importance to U.S. music history. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

