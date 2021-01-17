Left Menu
Reuters People News Summary

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's Prince Harry happy despite royal split heartbreak, says confidant

Britain's Prince Harry is heartbroken over his split with the royal family but he and his wife Meghan are happy in their new lives in the United States, broadcaster and confidant to the couple Tom Bradby said in an interview to be aired on Saturday. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to Los Angeles with baby son Archie last year after they gave up their official royal roles following disagreements with other family members and in the face of huge media attention.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Italy's Conte struggles to secure support in Senate showdown

Efforts by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to build a new majority in parliament after a junior partner quit his coalition floundered at the weekend as several centrist lawmakers rejected his overtures.Conte is due to address the lowe...

Tennis-Australian Open to go ahead despite players' quarantine anger

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has confirmed the years first Grand Slam will go ahead from Feb. 8 despite anger from players forced into hard quarantine in Melbourne due to positive COVID-19 cases on their charter planes. S...

Science News Roundup: Biden names geneticist Lander for new Cabinet-level post, elevating role of science; NASA's Boeing moon rocket cuts short 'once-in-a-generation' ground test and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Biden names geneticist Lander for new Cabinet-level post, elevating role of scienceU.S. President-elect Joe Biden named pioneering geneticist Eric Lander as the director of the Office of...

World News Roundup: Gunmen kill two female Supreme Court judges in Afghanistan; Lebanon patriarch tells feuding president and PM-designate to reconcile and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Gunmen kill two female Supreme Court judges in Afghanistan policeUnidentified gunmen killed two female judges from Afghanistans Supreme Court on Sunday morning, police said, adding to a wa...
