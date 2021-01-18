Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweet Home Season 2: Why creators are compelled to work on another season

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:57 IST
Sweet Home Season 2: Why creators are compelled to work on another season
There are many unfinished endings, which viewers want to know about in the Sweet Home Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Sweet Home

The apocalyptic horror K-drama Sweet Home gathered international viewership and performed remarkably well. Sweet Home is the first South Korean series to enter Netflix's Top 10 in the United States, reaching the top three. Now fans are ardently demanding to be assured if Sweet Home will have Season 2. What will be the release date of Sweet Home Season 2? Here is everything that we know.

The lead stars Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, and Lee Si-young acted Sweet Home recorded over 1.2 billion online views after its release on December 18, 2020.

In the Korean sci-fi drama Sweet Home, Cha Hyun-soo (played by Song Kang) shifted to a new apartment after the death of his family in an accident. But there he was disrupted by strange incidents that were happening around him. He found people turn into monsters. Cha Hyun-soo tried to survive with his neighbors.

There are many unfinished endings, which viewers want to know about in Sweet Home Season 2. What will happen to Sang-Wook (Lee Do-hyun) who was seeing death in the pool? Whether Lee Eun-hyuk (Lee Do-hyun) is dead or alive as he was seen buried under the rubble of the apartment block. Will the military save the remaining survivor from turning into monsters?

It seems Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, and Lee Si-young will return to reprise their roles. Some new faces will take entry to this spine-chilling South Korean drama series. In major cases, Netflix takes time to announce next season until they get good feedback on the first season's performance. However, after the third day of release, Sweet Home gathered the first position in eight regions and was within the top ten in forty-two regions. It topped the first position in South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. These are the strong reasons why the creators are compelled to work on Sweet Home Season 2.

Currently, Sweet Home Season 2 doesn't have an official trailer and release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the South Korean drama series.

Also Read: Vincenzo: Jeon Yeo-Been shares experience working 'freely & naturally' with Song Joong-Ki

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Tandav' makers apologise, say no intent to hurt sentiments

The makers of Amazon Prime Videoseries Tandav on Monday apologised unconditionally aftercomplaints that one of its episodes had hurt Hindusentiments. An official statement from the cast and crew of Tandavsaid, We have been closely monitorin...

Pre-litigation counseling centre set up in Thane family court

The Maharashtra State LegalServices Authority and the family court in Thane have starteda pre-litigation counseling centre, called Lets Talk, tocounsel couples and reduce disputes, officials said on Monday.The centre, which will be operatio...

Italian bond yields rise as PM Conte faces key votes in parliament

Italys borrowing costs rose on Monday as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faced two days of parliamentary votes that will decide if his fragile coalition can cling to power or has lost its majority.Political turmoil in Italy, one of the euro z...

'Brexit carnage": shellfish trucks protest in London over export chaos

More than 20 shellfish trucks parked on roads near the British parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Downing Street residence on Monday to protest against post-Brexit bureaucracy that has throttled exports to the European Union. Many...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021