Sweet Home Season 2: Why creators are compelled to work on another season

The apocalyptic horror K-drama Sweet Home gathered international viewership and performed remarkably well. Sweet Home is the first South Korean series to enter Netflix's Top 10 in the United States, reaching the top three. Now fans are ardently demanding to be assured if Sweet Home will have Season 2. What will be the release date of Sweet Home Season 2? Here is everything that we know.

The lead stars Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, and Lee Si-young acted Sweet Home recorded over 1.2 billion online views after its release on December 18, 2020.

In the Korean sci-fi drama Sweet Home, Cha Hyun-soo (played by Song Kang) shifted to a new apartment after the death of his family in an accident. But there he was disrupted by strange incidents that were happening around him. He found people turn into monsters. Cha Hyun-soo tried to survive with his neighbors.

There are many unfinished endings, which viewers want to know about in Sweet Home Season 2. What will happen to Sang-Wook (Lee Do-hyun) who was seeing death in the pool? Whether Lee Eun-hyuk (Lee Do-hyun) is dead or alive as he was seen buried under the rubble of the apartment block. Will the military save the remaining survivor from turning into monsters?

It seems Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, and Lee Si-young will return to reprise their roles. Some new faces will take entry to this spine-chilling South Korean drama series. In major cases, Netflix takes time to announce next season until they get good feedback on the first season's performance. However, after the third day of release, Sweet Home gathered the first position in eight regions and was within the top ten in forty-two regions. It topped the first position in South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. These are the strong reasons why the creators are compelled to work on Sweet Home Season 2.

Currently, Sweet Home Season 2 doesn't have an official trailer and release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the South Korean drama series.

