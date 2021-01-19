Left Menu
Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Cast revealed, next season to focus on cliffhangers

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Cast revealed, next season to focus on cliffhangers
Fans are ardently waiting for Netflix streaming romantic drama Sweet Magnolias Season 2. The show is already officially renewed by Netflix and returning for another season. The series developer Sheryl J. Anderson expressed her excitement through a gif posted on Twitter.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2's plot is kept under wraps. The series enthusiasts believe that all the leftover cliffhangers will be solved in the imminent season. One of the biggest unfinished endings of Sweet Magnolias Season 1 is the outcome of the fight after the prom party. It led to a car crash and Kyle is currently unconscious. The identity of the passenger in the car was not revealed at the end of the first season.

Sheryl hinted what fans can see in the Sweet Magnolias Season 2. The series will solve the viewer's question about the car crash.

"We are going to answer all the questions that the viewers have been asking about the car crash, Issac's parents, Maddie and Coach Cal, all of it. But we're also going to be asking some new questions too," opined Sheryl.

Sheryl also teased on Sweet Magnolias Season 2 how the situations are going to alter around the fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina.

"We certainly have some great thoughts about new citizens of Serenity. There will be new alliances between existing citizens of Serenity," she added.

According to a source, Brooke Elliott, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, and Heather Headley are returning to play their roles as Dana Sue Sullivan, Maddie Townsend, and Helen Decatur respectively in Sweet Magnolias Season 2.

The story is based on the novel by Sherryl Woods. Sheryl took 11 books of the novel series to develop Sweet Magnolias Season 2. They include:

Stealing Home (2007)

A Slice of Heaven (2007)

Feels Like Family (2007)

Welcome to Serenity (2008)

Home in Carolina (2010)

Sweet Tea at Sunrise (2010)

Honeysuckle Summer (2010)

Midnight Promises (2012)

Catching Fireflies (2012)

Where Azaleas Bloom (2012)

Swan Point (July 29, 2014)

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

